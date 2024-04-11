Uncertain future looms for Amityville elementary school as district eyes cuts

The future is uncertain at Northeast Elementary in the Amityville School District.

At a board meeting on Wednesday night, the superintendent said closing the school that houses the Pre-K program and letting go of the majority of its employees could save the district close to $2 million. As FOX 5 NY has reported, the district is already working on cutting a multimillion-dollar deficit.

Kayla Cooper’s daughter, Emma goes to Northeast. Her older daughter, Brooke went there in 2020. She was hoping her younger daughter, Tessa would go there too.

"[It’s] completely devastating, upsetting, heartbreaking," Cooper said. "I've had a pit in my stomach."

The possibility of a closure comes as a surprise to parents who say their children are the ones suffering for major misspending.

"Our kids are our future and you act like nothing is going on," said another parent.

So far the district has laid off nearly 50 teachers and other staff members. Nakia Wolfe is the president of the Amityville Teachers Association.

"If we've already gotten rid of staffing that would equate to approximately $4 million then why do we need to now close down the school for an additional sums of money," Nakia said.

Officials discussed the possibility of relocating Pre-K students and some staff to Northwest Elementary.

Other potential cuts could impact sports and after-school clubs. If Northeast is kept open - property taxes could also go even more.

Union leaders plan to continue engaging with the district to make sure every option is explored. The school board must adopt a budget by April 24, before it is presented to voters for a vote May 21.

We reached out to the district. Our requests for comment has not been returned.

