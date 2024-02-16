Amityville School Distract announces dozens of layoffs due to budget deficit

The Amityville Union Free School District is eliminating dozens of positions because of what they say is a $3.6M budget deficit.

As a result, the district will lay off nearly 50 teachers and other staff members at the end of the school year.

"My middle schooler has said I don’t care about her friends, she doesn't want to go to school there anymore," said Faith Johnson, the mother of a child in the district.

But the reality is, kids have to go to school and class sizes are expected to increase. The district is already down teachers, many of whom left due to salary, culture, and climate.

A letter from the district to the community blames the deficit on increased costs for safety and security needs, saying grants used to fund programs will also expire.

"They’re trying to distance themselves from the financial mess when they're the ones who created the mess," said child advocate Wendy Canestro.

The layoffs will affect roughly 10% of the Amityville Teachers Association, according to their President, Nakia Wolfe.

That means when the school year ends, 32 teachers, 6 teaching assistants, 5 monitors, 3 security guards, and 1 custodian will be without jobs.

Wolfe is demanding answers and accountability.

"Excessing happens, but excessing happens for reasons, typically, and we don't feel like we have the whole truth as to why this is happening," Wolfe said.

Board members plan to go through the budget at the next scheduled meeting on March 6. The district declined an on-camera interview.

