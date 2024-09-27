Netanyahu addresses UN General Assembly in NYC: Street closures, protests, full speech

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the General Assembly Friday after leaders publicly condemned Israel's actions in Gaza Thursday.

"I didn’t intend to come here this year. My country is at war fighting for its life," Netanyahu said. "But after I heard the lies and slanders leveled at my country by many of the speakers at this podium, I decided to come here and set the record straight."

Speeches at the U.N. General Assembly this week have mainly focused on Israel's war with Hamas and the fighting in Lebanon.

He insisted that Israel wanted peace but said of Iran: "If you strike us, we will strike you." He once again blamed Iran for being behind many of the problems in the region.

On Thursday, both Mahmoud Abbas, head of the Palestinian Authority, and Abdallah Bouhabib, Lebanon’s foreign minister, used their platforms to criticize Israel.

Abbas opened his speech with "we will not leave," accusing Israel of destroying Gaza and making it unlivable.

Bouhabib called Israel’s actions "acts that are tantamount to war crimes."

Israel’s U.N. ambassador responded to Abbas’ speech within minutes, saying, "Abbas spoke for 26 minutes and did not say the word ‘Hamas’ once. Since the massacre of Oct. 7, Abbas has failed to condemn Hamas for their crimes against humanity," he said.

Israel has maintained its military operations are justified and are necessary to defend itself.

Israel’s campaign in Gaza has killed more than 41,500 Palestinians and wounded more than 96,000 others, according to the latest figures released Thursday by the Health Ministry. The ministry, part of Gaza’s Hamas government, doesn’t differentiate between civilians and combatants, but more than half the dead have been women and children , including about 1,300 children under the age of 2.

Over 700 people have been killed in Lebanon this week, according to Lebanon’s health ministry. Israel has dramatically escalated strikes , saying it is targeting Hezbollah’s military capacities and senior Hezbollah commanders.

The United States, France and other allies jointly called for a 21-day cease-fire . Lebanon’s foreign minister said the country welcomed the cease-fire efforts, and decried Israel’s "systematic destruction of Lebanese border villages."

Protests are expected to happen on Friday ahead of Netanyahu's address.

On Thursday, the headquarters and parts of midtown were surrounded by protests upon Netanyahu’s arrival in New York.

