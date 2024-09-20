UN General Assembly bringing heightened security, traffic disruptions to NYC

The United Nations General Assembly is set to kick off next week, with more than 100 world leaders, including President Joe Biden, arriving in New York City.

Now, the NYPD, in collaboration with state and federal agencies, is preparing for what is considered one of the city's largest annual security operations. While officials have confirmed there are no credible threats at this time, law enforcement remains on high alert to ensure the safety of foreign dignitaries, New Yorkers, and visitors.

Visible security measures, including canine units, aviation patrols, and water security, will be deployed throughout the city, particularly around the UN headquarters on First Avenue. However, many security tactics will remain behind the scenes, with diplomatic security personnel monitoring every move.

"This is the largest annual gathering of global leaders on the planet," said Patrick Freaney, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Secret Service’s New York Field Office. "Given the enormity of this event, the Department of Homeland Security has given it the designation of a national security event."

Starting at 5 a.m. on Sunday, New Yorkers can expect road closures that will significantly affect traffic. Streets affected include:

1st Avenue from 34th to 51st Streets

42nd Street from 2nd to 1st Avenue

Portions of 44th, 46th, and 48th Streets from 2nd to 1st Avenue

Related article

This year, protests over the Israel-Hamas war are an expected concern for the NYPD, who say that violence and vandalism will not be tolerated.

Authorities say the goal is to be ready for any and everything.