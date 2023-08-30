Ulster County names first-ever poet laureate

article

Ulster County has named its first-ever Poet Laureate.

Kate Hymes was announced Wednesday as the inaugural officially appointed poet for the upstate county.

"Kate’s appointment is a true reflection of her talent, dedication, and contributions to our community," the county said in a post on X, the website formerly known as Twitter.

Hymes is a writer and poet living in New Paltz, who has led Wallkill Valley Writers workshops for over twenty years. Writers who have written with her have dubbed her "the story doula."

She is currently working on poems inspired by the history of people of African descent in New Paltz and Ulster County.