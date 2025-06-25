Gunmen steal BMW, Audi in overnight UES garage heist

article

The Brief Six armed individuals held an Upper East Side parking garage at gunpoint overnight Wednesday, stealing a BMW and an Audi. The parking attendant sustained minor cuts and scrapes and was treated at the scene. Details on how the suspects executed the theft or their specific target remain unclear.



Six armed individuals brazenly robbed an Upper East Side parking garage overnight Wednesday, police say.

Officials say the group entered the garage on East 67th Street around 1:30 a.m. and stole two luxury vehicles.

What we know:

After allegedly roughing up the parking attendant, the group pulled off with a BMW and an Audi.

The parking attendant suffered minor cuts and scrapes and was treated at the scene.

What we don't know:

The exact models of the vehicles are unknown.

So far, there have been no arrests.

It's still unclear how the suspects managed to take the cars or if they were targeting something specific.