Robber seriously injures 91-year-old man in UES mugging: NYPD

Police are on the hunt for a suspect who seriously injured a 91-year-old man in a mugging on the Upper East Side last week.

According to police, the victim was walking on East 86th Street at around 10:30 a.m. on February 1 when he was approached by the suspect.

The suspect pushed the victim to the ground and punched them while trying to take the victim's wallet.

The suspect then fled on foot, heading west on East 86th Street toward Second Avenue.

The victim sustained serious physical injuries and was taken by EMS to St. Luke's Hospital Medical Center.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.