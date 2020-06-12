UConn fugitive caught in Maryland extradited, will face murder charge in home state

A University of Connecticut student who was caught in Maryland after spending six days as a fugitive during a crime spree that included the killings of two men, was back on the state Friday to face charges including murder.

Peter Manfredonia, 23, was scheduled to be arraigned in Rockville Superior Court in the May 22 death of Ted DeMers and other crimes, Trooper Josue Dorelus said.

RELATED: Peter Manfredonia, fugitive UConn student wanted in 2 killings, caught in Maryland after manhunt

It was not clear whether Manfredonia has an attorney who could comment on his behalf about the charges.

Manfredonia was being held on a $5 million bond after being brought from Maryland, where he was taken into custody on May 27. He is charged with murder, criminal attempt to commit murder, assault, home invasion, kidnapping with a firearm, robbery, larceny, stealing a firearm and assault on an elderly person. The charges are in connection with DeMers' death and a home invasion in Willington, Connecticut.

RELATED: UConn student captured in Maryland grew up on same street as Adam Lanza

Cyndi DeMers, the victim’s wife, has said Manfredonia was looking for a female acquaintance when he came walking down the road in front of their home wearing a motorcycle helmet and her husband offered him a ride back to his motorcycle.

Advertisement

Once back at the bike, there was a confrontation in which DeMers was killed and a second neighbor, an 80-year-old man, was seriously injured after coming to DeMers’ aid, Cyndi DeMers said.

RELATED: FBI joins 3-state manhunt for UConn student wanted in string of slayings, home invasion and kidnapping

According to state police, the University of Connecticut senior then went to another man’s home, held him hostage, stole his guns and truck and drove about 70 miles (110 kilometers) southwest to Derby.

On May 24, police found Manfredonia’s high school friend, Nicholas Eisele, 23, shot to death in his Derby home. Authorities believe Manfredonia killed him and then forced Eisele’s girlfriend into her car and fled the state.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

State police said further charges will be filed in Eisele's death and the kidnapping of Eisele's girlfriend, who was later found unharmed in New Jersey.

He also is suspected of stealing a vehicle in Pennsylvania.

“Our hope is that the developments that will be provided today will give the families and communities impacted some kind of closure,” Dorelus said.

Manfredonia was arrested May 27 when he walked out of a wooded area in Maryland and surrendered. He declined to fight extradition back to Connecticut during a brief court hearing the day after his capture.

A gun that police believe was used in the slaying of Eisele was recovered near where Manfredonia was taken into custody, police have said.

