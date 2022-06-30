UCLA, USC departing Pac-12 for Big Ten

article

In a major shakeup for college sports, it appears the Pac-12 Conference will once again become the Pac-10 after the departure of two major California schools.

The San Jose Mercury News was the first to report the news.

According to Jon Wilner, UCLA and the University of Southern California will leave the Pac-12 and will join the Big Ten Conference as early as 2024. Other schools in the conference include Ohio State, Michigan, Wisconsin, Northwestern, and Michigan State.

USC later confirmed Thursday afternoon that the Trojans are making the switch to the Big Ten.

"Over the past three years, we have worked hard to ground our university decisions in what is best for our students," said USC President Carol Folt in a statement. "With the Big Ten, we are joining a storied conference that shares our commitment to academic excellence and athletic competitiveness, and we are positioning USC and our student-athletes for long-term success and stability amidst the rapidly evolving sports media and collegiate athletics landscapes. We are delighted to begin this new chapter in 2024."

Around the same time, the Bruins also took to social media to confirm the "B1G" news:

The two elite California schools have produced numerous athletes who became legends in college sports, and many who went on to find success in the world of professional sports.

Legendary Laker Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Clipper Norman Powell, Kevin Love, Bill Walton, Russell Westbrook, and Jamaal Wilkes are just some of the men who attended UCLA and went on to the NBA.

The powerhouse USC football program boasts 11 national championships, as the Trojans look to return to the national stage after hiring head coach Lincoln Riley.

Clearly unhappy with Thursday's news, the Pac-12 issued the following statement on social media: