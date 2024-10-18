Queens woman bites, punches Uber driver, then steals vehicle before crashing

article

Police are looking for a woman they say bit and punched an Uber driver in Queens on Thursday Oct. 10.

According to police, the driver, a 52-year-old man, was picking up a passenger in front of 241-27 86 Avenue in Bellerose around midnight when the woman got into the vehicle.

The woman punched the driver multiple times in the face, bit him in the back and pushed him out of his vehicle.

She then drove off westbound on 86 Avenue, crashing into multiple parked vehicles and a tree along the way. She then got out of the vehicle and fled the scene.

It remains uncertain whether the woman had booked the Uber for herself.

The Uber driver was taken to a nearby facility in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on X @NYPDTips.