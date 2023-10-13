UAW strike update: Union President Shawn Fain to make announcement Friday morning

UAW President Shawn Fain is planning to provide a strike update Friday morning.

Fain is scheduled to speak at 10 a.m. ET. Watch live above.

Typically, Fain has used Friday morning updates to announce the addition of more UAW members to picket lines. Last week was the first Friday since the strike began on Sept. 15 that he did not call on more workers to strike. However, in a surprise move Wednesday, he called on 8,700 members at the Ford Kentucky Assembly Plant to join the picket line.

Featured article

Marick Masters, a business professor at Wayne State University, suspects that this move was to nudge General Motors and Stellantis toward making counteroffers before Friday.

"I think that he's trying to do is put the other two companies in a position where they can make a counteroffer between now and Friday to try and avert that, and if they don't, he's probably going to announce strikes," Masters said.

Read more UAW strike coverage here.

Last week, Fain said members were prepared to walk off the job at a GM facility in Arlington, Texas, but the automaker made a last-minute decision that prevented this from happening.

GM saved itself from being the strike target by saying it would add its electric vehicle battery plants to the UAW master agreement.

Nearly 34,000 UAW members are currently on strike against Big Three automakers.