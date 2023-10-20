UAW President Shawn Fain to give Friday update on strike against Detroit's Big Three

article

For the first time in a week, UAW President Shawn Fain will speak about negotiations with Detroit's Big Three as Friday marks 36 days of the union' standup strike.

Fain announced a 4 p.m. ET update from the UAW's Solidarity House in Detroit. According to the notification from the UAW, Fail will be giving bargaining updates between the union and Ford, Stellantis, and General Motors.

It will be Fain's first address to union members and the public since last Friday when he announced changes to the union's tactics.

"We’re entering a new phase of this fight, and it demands a new approach," he said last week.

Over the first six weeks of the strike, Fain has spoke on Friday mornings to announce new UAW striking locations. That changed last week with the surprise strike of Ford's F-series plant in Kentucky. Fain said this change is because the automakers have been waiting until Friday mornings to make substantial changes to their offers because they know the announcement will be coming.

"We changed the rules and now there's only one rule - pony up," he said.

Fain's updates will come out just a few hours after General Motors' latest offer, which included 25% wage increases and reinstatement of Cost of Living Adjustments (COLA). The offer was made public just hours before the UAW president was expected to give an update on negotiations. Not included in the offer is GM's earlier inclusion of its future battery plants in the UAW's national master agreement that staved off an escalation of strike targets.

What's in GM's offer to the UAW?

The details of the offer for most employees include:

25% compounded wage increase. Workers can make up to $84,000 per year

The reinstatement of COLA for seniority team members

Ratification bonus for all employees

$0 healthcare premiums and deductibles for seniority team members

Five weeks of vacation, Juneteenth, and two weeks of paid parental leave

For temporary workers, the offer includes:

Faster path to top pay

Full-time temporary workers with one year of employment will be automatically converted to seniority at ratification.

Wage increases by 26%

Profit sharing for temporary workers who have worked at least 1,000 hours

Retirement security:

Company contributions increased 8% of annual wages

Company contributions for healthcare during retirement up to $1.25 per hour worked

An increase in the Basic Benefit Rate by 5%

UAW members start to grow weary

Fain has largely gotten the vocal support of UAW members as he called on select members to walk off the job. However, the tide may be starting to turn against the union's president.

FOX 2 spoke with Darvin Fletcher who works for Ford this week, who said he was growing tired of the picket line at Michigan Assembly in Wayne - the first facility to be hit by the UAW in September.

"Mr. Fain get us back to work! Enough’s enough," Fletcher said. "Morale is down. The first week everybody was gung ho."

He said workers were going financially bankrupt. "We weren’t even getting a full 40 hours a week since, like, May, and now to be handed $500 a week before taxes?! It’s killing us."

There are also continuing tensions between workers and non-union employees who are being impacted by the strike despite not negotiating for a new contract. One video posted on Facebook shows a truck driver threatening to run over protesters in front of Local 1248 in Warren.