U.S. military icebreaker patrolling polar region

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star is in Alaska for a stop after spending the first 30-days of a months-long Arctic deployment.

The icebreaker is deployed to the polar region to protect the nation's maritime sovereignty and security, according to the Coast Guard.

The ship is patrolling the Bering and Chukchi Seas to project power and support national security objectives throughout Alaskan waters and into the Arctic, including along the Maritime Boundary Line between the United States and Russia, according to a release.

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star is seen in the Chukchi Sea, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at about 10:30 a.m.(Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Cynthia Oldham)

During the mission’s first leg, Polar Star traversed a historic winter latitude navigating farther north than any U.S. surface ship in history. The Polar Star's record-breaking winter Arctic latitude, reached Dec. 25, is 72° 11' N.

The crew also engaged in scientific research initiatives in partnership with the University of Washington and the Office of Naval Research.

The Polar Star crew also launched multiple sensors to examine Arctic waters.

The ship is scheduled to return to the north for icebreaking, research, and patrol to detect and deter illegal fishing.



