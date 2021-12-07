U.S. Marshals track deadly Penn Station stabbing suspect to Pennsylvania

A man from Brooklyn was arrested after he reportedly fled to Pennsylvania following the stabbing death of a gifted soccer player last month.

Jamoy Phillip, 26, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals, according to the NY Post. He was transferred to the NYPD Midtown South Precinct Monday.

Phillip was accused of stabbing Akeem Loney, 32, of Randall's Island in the neck on Nov. 21 while he was asleep aboard a No. 2 train as it entered Penn Station.

Police asked for the public's help tracking down Philip in the unprovoked attack. Images of the suspect were released by cops as he fled the station. He was charged with murder.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Loney once played and coached youngsters through the Manhattan-based Street Soccer USA program, according to the Post.

Advertisement

RELATED: Man stabbed in the neck, killed in 'unprovoked' subway attack