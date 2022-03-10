U.S. dad in Europe hopes to get son out of Ukrainian orphanage

Dr. Chris Jahraus is in Poland hoping to bring 9-year-old Sashko home. He and his wife are in the process of adopting the Ukrainian orphan. Those plans were put on hold due to the war .

"It's my little boy over there and whether I can legally call him my son now or nine months from now doesn't matter — he is mine," Jahraus said. "I want to take care of him and I love him."

I first spoke to Jahraus and his wife Gina right after Russia invaded Ukraine and Sashko's life was put in jeopardy. At the time, they said they were overwhelmed, frustrated, and exhausted.

Sashko was just moved to another orphanage in Ukraine but closer to the border with Poland. Fox News visited that orphanage and took pictures of Sashko. But Jahraus can't get Sashko out of the orphanage until legal papers can be translated.

"The supervisor says if we could present proper papers then she will consider encouraging them to authorize it," Jahraus said.

He worked with Bridges of Faith International, an organization that facilitates international adoptions. He and another adoptive father drove to the Ukrainian border. Although they couldn't get their children out of the orphanage, they were able to give a Ukrainian mother and her two young children a ride to Warsaw so she can live with a relative.

"She said people were shooting at their cars as they were trying to leave," Jahraus said.

He is hoping that any day now he'll bring Sashko home.

"I'm feeling hopeful," Jahraus said. "I'm feeling like there's a real chance of getting him home."

