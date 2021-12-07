Expand / Collapse search

U.S. Border Patrol: Good Samaritan finds $1 million in cocaine floating near Florida Keys, turns it in

By FOX 13 news staff
Published 
florida keys cocaine article

Credit: Chief Patrol Agent Thomas G. Martin / Twitter

FLORIDA KEYS - A large amount of drugs was found floating near the Florida Keys, and the person who discovered it notified the U.S. Border Patrol.

The discovery – nearly 70 pounds of cocaine that is worth $1 million --  was made over the weekend, according to the agency.

They described the individual as a "Good Samaritan" who located it and contacted authorities.

The U.S. Coast Guard assisted in recovering the drugs.
 