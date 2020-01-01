U.N Report: 2010s were ‘deadly decade’ for children

article

A new report from the U.N. on conflicts around the globe during the 2010’s showed that children are often paying a deadly price.

The year-end report from UNICEF says that there were over 170,000 grave violations against children in various conflicts in the 2010’s, which amounts to the equivalent of more than 45 violations every day.

Locations cited included Syria and Yemen in the Middle East and African countries like Cameroon, Sudan and Nigeria, along with others like Afghanistan and Southeast Asia.

The grave violations cited against children include killing, maiming, sexual violence, abductions, attack so schools and hospitals, child recruitment and denial of humanitarian access.

UNICEF says that global conflicts are lasting longer, causing more bloodshed and claiming more young lives.