Texas Gov. Greg Abbott takes feud with migrants to Republican gala in Manhattan

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is bringing his feud with migrants to the city tonight.

Abbott will headline the New York Republican Party's annual gala in what many are calling a deliberate move aimed at local Democratic leadership.

The governor will be the keynote speaker at the event in Manhattan.

He's expected to shore up money and support based on border security issues, which have been at the heart of his squabble with NYC Mayor Eric Adams.

Known for his strict immigration measures, Abbott has criticized New York and other sanctuary jurisdictions but has since changed his tone towards the state.

Abbott had high praise for Adams and New York Governor Kathy Hochul for pushing President Joe Biden to do more to deal with the migrant crisis.

Over the past two years, the migrant crisis has forced the city to have to make drastic budget cuts and open hundreds of new shelter sites across the five boroughs.

Abbot's feud with the Biden administration has been focused on border security and building a wall.

"Let’s be clear: the Biden Admin is doing NOTHING to stop terrorists from coming across the border," Abbott posted to X Thursday.

He also said Texas continues to deploy the Texas National Guard and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), to build their own border wall.

Abbott has also been pushing for rights to defend against waves of migrants at the border.

According to the Associated Press, the law, known as SB4, allows any Texas law enforcement officer to arrest people suspected of entering the country illegally.

Once in custody, migrants could either agree to a Texas judge’s order to leave the U.S. or be prosecuted on misdemeanor charges of illegal entry. Migrants who don’t leave could face arrest again under more serious felony charges.

Abbott and other Republicans who approved the law say it’s necessary because President Joe Biden’s administration is not doing enough to prevent illegal border crossings. Justice Department officials have said it would create chaos in the enforcement of immigration law and affect foreign relations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.