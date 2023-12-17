Non-profit sends 2-year-old and family on trip to Orlando amidst battling brain cancer

2-year-old Lily Dauksza was a healthy and happy baby girl until last month when her mom and dad were told she was diagnosed with stage 4 brain cancer. Her tumor was inoperable. Lily was given 6–9 months to live.

"It was very dramatic, very quick, and very scary." — Tori Dauksza

At a local park in their hometown of Congers, hundreds of friends and neighbors gathered for one big surprise. The Daukusza’s were getting an all-expenses paid trip to Orlando, Florida—the Mecca of theme parks.

The $8,500 trip, including hotel, park tickets, and meals, was gifted by Frank Squeo, the founder of a small organization called Baking Memories 4 Kids. The non-profit has given away trips to more than 280 families over the past 11 years. Frank is a brain cancer survivor himself who swore that if he survived his incurable disease, he would spend the rest of his life giving back.

"I just don’t want to say no to any families." — Frank Squeo

He now spends endless days during the holiday season baking chocolate chip cookies with hundreds of volunteers. Every $25 box of cookies sold goes directly to pay for the cost of another trip for a child who’s ill.

"We sell between now and Christmas and if we don’t sell these cookies, we can’t even afford to pay for them even this trip," a volunteer said.

"It really helped us see the light at the end of the tunnel. Give us a little hope for some good positive memories as a family." — Tori Dauksza

Lily, her mom, dad, and little brother will leave for Orlando next month.

The reason this trip is happening so fast is that they aren’t sure how long Lily has to live.

If you want to help and buy cookies from now through Christmas, click here to help give another child the trip of their dreams.