Two workers trapped after partial building collapse in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - First responders are working to try and extricate two workers from a building that partially collapsed in Brooklyn on Friday afternoon.
Authorities say that the sidewall and roof of a residential building collapsed on the men just a little while after 1 p.m. on Lincoln Road in Prospect Lefferts Gardens.
Firefighters are on the scene and are attempting to rescue the workers.
The cause of the collapse is still unknown.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more.
