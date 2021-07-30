Two workers trapped after partial building collapse in Brooklyn

First responders are working to try and extricate two workers from a building that partially collapsed in Brooklyn on Friday afternoon.

Authorities say that the sidewall and roof of a residential building collapsed on the men just a little while after 1 p.m. on Lincoln Road in Prospect Lefferts Gardens.

Firefighters are on the scene and are attempting to rescue the workers.

The cause of the collapse is still unknown.

