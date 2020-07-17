Two women viciously assaulted inside Bronx restaurant

A man and a woman assaulted two other women inside a restaurant in the Bronx in a vicious confrontation captured on video.

On July 9 at about 12:45 p.m., a 26-year-old woman and her friend got into an argument with another woman which escalated into a fight, according to cops. The woman punched one of the other women in the face and fled the Happy Land Buffet Restaurant on Jerome Avenue.

A short time later, a man came into the restaurant and punched both women in the face and body. The man also took the 26-year-old woman's iPhone before fleeing in an unknown direction.

No one was seriously injured, according to cops.

Police want to find the assailants. The male suspect is described as 20 to 30-years-old, with a dark complexion, short black hair, approximately 5'11" tall, with a large build. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and dark-colored shorts.

The female suspect is described as having dark complexion. She was last seen wearing pink shorts, a black shirt and green sneakers

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.