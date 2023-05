Police are searching for a suspect after two women were shot in the Bronx on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened just before 2 p.m. along the Grand Concourse.

Authorities say a 44-year-old woman was shot in the leg, torso, and arm, while a 52-year-old woman was shot in the leg.

Both are reportedly in stable condition.

The gunman fled the scene after the shooting. It is still unclear if the women were innocent bystanders or specifically targeted.