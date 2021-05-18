Two women killed, multiple victims shot on party bus in Oakland

What was supposed to be a celebratory event turned deadly early Tuesday morning when multiple people were shot on a party bus traveling along a highway in Oakland.

Two women were killed, the Alameda County Coroner's Office said, but the victims were not immediately identified.

The victims were on a bus for a 21st birthday celebration when someone shot at them at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Interstate 580 near the MacArthur Boulevard exit, according to a photographer who spoke to relatives of the victims.

At least one shooter in another car began shooting at the bus on the freeway and then followed the bus on city streets, authorities said. A second shooting took place near 68th Avenue and Foothill Boulevard, the California Highway Patrol said.

According to Bay Area News Group journalist Dylan Bouscher, a woman told him that her 19-year-old goddaughter from Stockton was killed in the attack.

Ambulances were seen taking several victims from the Eastmont Police Station to the hospital for treatment.

The bullet-ridden bus ended up at the station too. Several of its windows were also blown out. About 7:30 a.m., investigators and crews began to cover the windows with yellow tarp.

At a news conference Tuesday morning, CHP Officer Edward Vega said the shooting does not appear to be random.

But he did not clarify how many people were on the bus, or how many victims were injured. Also, he said that he had information that only one person had died.

CHP Officer Art Montiel also said that "everything was under investigation," including any suspect description or where the bus had been coming from or going to.

"We cannot provide you anything that is not factual," Montiel said.

Oakland police spokeswoman Johnna Watson deferred all questions to the California Highway Patrol.

As many as seven people were wounded, with one of them suffering critical injuries, according to information on the Citizen app.

Bouscher tweeted that a father said his daughter was shot in the leg but is in stable condition. His other daughter was on the bus when the shooting happened, according to Bouscher. She is also stable.

Eastbound lanes of Interstate 580 at MacArthur Boulevard were closed for more than two hours for the police investigation.

This shooting comes after Oakland marked its 50th and 51st homicides over the weekend when two 17-year-old boys were shot and killed.

The CHP asks that anyone with information about the shooting call (707)-917-4491.

KTVU reporters James Torrez, Henry Lee and Lisa Fernandez contributed to this report.

There were multiple victims on a party bus in Oakland when gunfire rang out from the freeway. May 18, 2021

Investigators put up a yellow tarp on the windows of a party bus that was shot at on I-580 in Oakland. May 18, 2021

Investigators put up a yellow tarp on the windows of a party bus that was shot at on I-580 in Oakland. May 16, 2021