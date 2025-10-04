Two teens killed in apparent subway surfing incident in Brooklyn: police

The Brief Two teens were found unconscious and unresponsive at the Marcy Avenue subway station early Saturday morning, later pronounced dead. The deaths of the two teens may be connected to subway surfing, according to sources. The NYPD’s investigation is ongoing.



Two people believed to be teenagers were killed early Saturday in Brooklyn after what police sources say may have been a subway surfing incident at the Marcy Avenue station.

What we know:

Police say officers responded to a 911 call around 3:10 a.m. for two unconscious people at the Marcy Avenue station in Brooklyn. When they arrived, officers found two unidentified victims who were unconscious and unresponsive.

EMS crews pronounced both individuals dead at the scene.

While the NYPD has not officially confirmed their ages, police sources say the victims appear to be teens, and the incident is being investigated as a possible case of subway surfing.

No identities have been released, and investigators are working to determine the exact circumstances leading to their deaths.

Subway surfing dangers and prevention

According to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), subway surfing — riding outside or between moving train cars — is both illegal and deadly. The MTA says the behavior has surged on social media in recent years, leading to a sharp increase in injuries and fatalities.

MTA data shows multiple deaths and serious injuries from subway surfing in New York City over the past year. In response, the agency has launched public safety campaigns warning riders of the risks and increased enforcement around known hotspots.

The MTA urges parents and guardians to speak with teens about the dangers and reminds riders to "Ride Inside, Stay Alive." The agency says train operators are trained to report any signs of individuals outside train cars, and police are working with transit staff to prevent further incidents.

More information about transit safety is available at MTA.info and NYC.gov.