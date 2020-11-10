Two teens charged in Bronx woman's murder over online photos

article

Two 15-year-olds stabbed a woman to death in a Bronx apartment building because they believed the victim had posted explicit photos of one of the teens on social media, police said Tuesday.

Nyla Bond, 20, was stabbed in the chest Nov. 2 in her father's apartment building in Mount Eden. She was taken to a hospital, where she died.

The NYPD said that the pair have been arrested on murder and manslaughter charges. Their names have not been released because they are juveniles. Both also face weapons charges.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!

The boy told investigators that Bond had been in a relationship with the girl, who became enraged when explicit photos of her appeared online and blamed Bond, police said.

The girl convinced the boy to help her, and the pair confronted Bond and stabbed her, a police spokesperson said.

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this report.