Two teens, 11-year-old killed in head-on crash at former airfield in Brooklyn

article

An 18-year-old, a 16-year-old and an 11-year-old are dead after a head-on car collision late Saturday at Floyd Bennett Field, a former airfield in Marine Park, Brooklyn, authorities say.

According to the NYPD, a 2020 Toyota Camry slammed into a 2014 Kia Forte just after 8 p.m. on one of the airfield’s runways on Saturday.

Authorities arriving on scene found seven people injured as a result of the crash and took a 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old girl to Mount Sinai Brooklyn, where they were pronounced dead. An 11-year-old was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County, where he was also pronounced dead.

A fourth person, a 17-year-old boy, was taken to NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn where he is listed in critical condition.

Police have identified the victims of the crash as Margarita Sidgiyayeva, 18, Emil Badalov, 16, and Daniel Sidgiyayeva, 11.

The other three victims of the crash, all between the ages of 16 and 18, suffered minor injuries.

There have been no arrests made at this time and an investigation into the crash is ongoing.