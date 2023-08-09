Two stabbed in Newark, suspect in custody

Two people were stabbed in Newark on Wednesday, including a woman and a 12-year-old girl.

Police were called to the scene in the 400 block of South 18th Street a little after 1 p.m.

The circumstances of the stabbing were not immediately clear. Police say the woman who was stabbed is in critical condition, while the 12-year-old is stable, but her condition was not available.

Officials believe that the two victims are a mother and daughter, but the relationship between the two has not been confirmed.

The suspect is now in custody but no identity has been released.

The investigation is ongoing. Check back for more updates.