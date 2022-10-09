Two people shot outside Lee Zeldin's Long Island home: Report

Two people were reportedly shot outside the home of Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin on Sunday afternoon.

According to the New York Post, Zeldin's teenage twin daughters were at home at the time of the shooting.

"My 16-year-old daughters, Mikayla and Arianna, were at our house doing homework, while my wife, Diana, and I were in the car, having just departed the Bronx Columbus Day Parade in Morris Park," Zeldin said in a statement. "After my daughters heard the gunshots and the screaming, they ran upstairs, locked themselves in the bathroom and immediately called 911. They acted very swiftly and smartly every step of the way and Diana and I are extremely proud of them."

Zeldin added the two people who were shot were apparently laying down under his front porch and the bushes in front of his porch.

Both victims were taken to area hospitals and have not yet been identified.

"Like so many New Yorkers, crime has literally made its way to our front door. My family is grateful to all who have reached out and we will provide another update when we can," Zeldin said.

Zeldin is running for governor on a tough-on-crime platform and has excoriated Governor Kathy Hochul over New York's recent bail reform law changes.

He has served as a representative in New York's 1st Congressional District since 2015.

