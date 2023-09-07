2 dead in possible murder-suicide in Queens

article

Two people are dead in what police are calling a possible murder-suicide in Queens on Thursday evening.

According to police, the incident happened on 101st Avenue in Ozone Park at around 5:30 p.m.

Authorities say the two victims, a 46-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman, were both shot in the head.

Both of the victims were rushed to Jamaica Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

A firearm was recovered at the scene.

Police have not released any information on what led up to the shooting and no arrests have been made.