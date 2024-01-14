Two pedestrians struck by taxi in Midtown hit-and-run

article

Two pedestrians were hospitalized after being struck by a taxi in Midtown Manhattan on Sunday afternoon.

According to authorities, at around 2:40 p.m., the victims, an adult man and woman, were crossing the street at West 48th Street and 6th Avenue when a yellow vehicle, possibly a taxi, traveling eastbound on 48th Street hit them.

The taxi fled the scene of the accident.

Both victims were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in stable condition.

So far, there have been no arrests and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.