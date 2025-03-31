Two NYPD officers indicted for burglary, groping woman while on duty

article

The Brief Two NYPD officers have been indicted for burglary, forcible touching, and misconduct after allegedly turning off their body cameras and assaulting a woman in Queens. Prosecutors say one of the officers stole from the woman's purse and groped her. If convicted of the top charge, the officers face up to 15 years in prison.



Two New York City police officers have been suspended after being charged with burglary and forcibly touching a sex worker while responding to a complaint about an illegal brothel, prosecutors said Monday.

What we know:

Authorities say Officers Justin McMillan, 27, and Justin Colon, 24, intentionally turned off their body cameras as they broke into a residential building, stole money and forcibly touched a woman while on duty last July, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

The patrol officers who were both still on probationary status and were assigned to the NYPD’s 115th Precinct—responded to a 311 call about prostitution inside a residential building on 89th Street on July 19, 2024.

Prosecutors say the two shut off their bodycams before approaching a woman leaving the building and taking a key to the residence from her.

They returned eight hours later, unlocked the door and found a woman having sex with a man, who immediately fled, according to Katz's office.

McMillan then stole money from the woman's purse and groped her.

The woman ran away and eventually called 911 with the help of others, prosecutors said. The officers, meanwhile, returned to their stationhouse without reporting the incidents.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the amount of money allegedly stolen from the victim.

Additionally, the exact contents of the officers’ interactions during the first encounter are still under investigation.

What they're saying:

"The allegations in this case are an affront to the shield worn by the countless police officers who serve and protect the residents of this city. The defendants, both sworn NYPD officers, are accused of using their authority to break into a building, steal money and forcibly touch a woman while on duty, with their body-worn cameras intentionally turned off so that their misdeeds would not be recorded," District Attorney Melinda Katz said.

"We hold our officers to the highest standard of professionalism and integrity, and failing to meet that standard is disqualifying," Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said in a statement. "Let me be perfectly clear: Any officer who violates their oath will be investigated, exposed, and held fully accountable. That standard will never change."

What's next:

The officers face eight criminal charges, including second- and third-degree burglary, forcible touching, petit larceny, and four counts of official misconduct.

If convicted of the top count, the officers each face a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

They were released and are due back in court April 28, according to Katz's office.