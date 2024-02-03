Two men stabbed in Forest Hills; police say suspect took off in a garbage truck

article

Two men were stabbed in Forest Hills early Saturday morning, according to police.

Officials found a 34 and 34-year-old man with stab wounds to the stomach and chest near 71 Street and Continental Avenue.

Police say the men got into an argument with the suspect before the situation escalated.

The suspect who stabbed both men with an unknown object is allegedly a private sanitation employee.

APolice say the suspect took off in a garbage truck before they arrived.

Both men were taken to a nearby hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates.