Two men indicted in murder of Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay

Authorities in New York on Monday unveiled federal indictments against two men in connection with the shooting murder of Run-DMC star Jam Master Jay nearly 20 years ago.

Jam Master Jay, whose real name was Jason Mizell, was working in a recording studio in Jamaica, Queens, on October 30, 2002, when Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan walked in and gunned him down in "cold blood," acting U.S. Attorney Seth DuCharme said while announcing the grand jury indictments.

"The victim's family has waited so long for some answer, some justice for Mr. Mizell. For the crime of murder, the passage of time offers you know escape," DuCharme said. "This office has a long proud tradition of doing cold case murders and working with our local partners and federal partners and we don't give up on these cases."

Jam Master Jay of Run DMC performs on stage at the Respect Festival, Finsbury Park, London, United Kingdom, 2001. (Photo by Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images)

Washington, who had reportedly been living on a couch at Jay’s home in the days before his death, was publicly named as a possible suspect or witness as far back as 2007. He is currently serving a federal prison sentence stemming from a string of robberies he committed while on the run from police after Jay's death.

Before sleeping on Jay's couch, Washington had been linked to the 1995 fatal shooting of Randy Walker, a close associate of the late Tupac Shakur.

Advertisement

Jay was shot once in the head in his Queens recording studio. He left behind a wife and three children.

The 1980s hip-hop sensation Run-DMC was known for hits such as "It's Tricky" and the Aerosmith remake collaboration "Walk This Way."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.