Teen squatters in police custody after woman's body found inside bag in Manhattan apartment

Two suspects wanted in connection to a woman found dead inside a Manhattan apartment are now in police custody.

The suspects, an 18-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man were picked up at around 10 a.m. Friday morning, nearly 180 miles away in York, Pennsylvania by U.S. Marhsals.

Both suspects are from New York City, and the male suspect has one prior arrest.

Charges against the pair are still pending, and they will be brought back to NYC at some point.

The suspects' identities have not been released at this time.

Woman found dead in Kips Bay apartment

According to authorities, last Tuesday, 52-year-old Nadia Vitel walked into her apartment building located on East 31st Street in Kips Bay.

Police were called, and that was when the grisly discovery was made. In a closet, authorities found a duffle bag with Vitel's lifeless body inside.

Police say she had been beaten to death.

Featured article

According to police, the teenage suspects were squatters, and had been staying in the apartment for days. They say Vitel walked in on the pair, and that's when things became violent, with the pair killing the mother and then fleeing in her SUV.

Security cameras in the building captured the suspects coming in on Sunday and then leaving Tuesday afternoon, the same day Vitel came in.