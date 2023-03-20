Two dead, five injured after car crash in Brooklyn

Two people are dead and several others have been injured after a car jumped a curb in Brooklyn on Monday afternoon.

According to authorities, a white Toyota Camry ran a red light on Eighteenth Avenue near 62nd Street at around 12:50 p.m., smashing into a black Honda SUV and causing both cars to hit several pedestrians.

Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while another person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. Four other people were hospitalized with minor injuries.

One of the drivers was taken into custody at the scene, but police say they have not been arrested.