Two arrested, including teen, in connection to Bronx shooting that left 26-year-old man dead

A 23-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy have been arrested and charged with second-degre murder following a deadly shooting in the Bronx on Wednesday night, according to police.

The NYPD says the incident happened at around 8:32 p.m. on Westchester Avenue. Officers responding to a 9-1-1 call found 26-year-old Ali Flores suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck.

Flores was rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln, where he was pronounced dead.

On Thursday, police arrested 23-year-old Francisco Deleon and a 15-year-old male in connection with the murder.

Both individuals have been charged with second-degree murder.

Police are still investigating the circumstances around the shooting.