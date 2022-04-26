Expand / Collapse search

K-9 helps Florida troopers find nearly $700K worth of heroin during traffic stop

By FOX 13 News staff
Published 
Florida
FOX 13 News
drugs-3.jpg

Courtesy of the Florida Highway Patrol

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. - Two undocumented immigrants were arrested after Florida Highway Patrol troopers said they found nearly $700,000 worth of heroin during a traffic stop on I-75 in Hernando County

Maurilio Garcia-Torres, 33, and Ivania Riestra-Garcia, 19, were arrested after troopers said they pulled over their Jeep Grand Cherokee on I-75 South for having a fraudulent Arizona license plate.

drugs-2.jpg

Courtesy of the Florida Highway Patrol

FHP confirmed the driver of the car was also unlicensed.

Troopers said they found 5.5 pounds of heroin with a street value of approximately $693,000 after FHP K-9 Titan alerted to something inside the vehicle. 

hernando-fhp-heroin-arrests.jpg

Maurilio Garcia-Torres, left, and Ivania Riestra-Garcia, right (Photos: Hernando County Sheriff's Office)

Garcia-Torres and Riestra-Garcia were both undocumented from Mexico, according to troopers. Both were arrested and taken to the Hernando County Jail.

They were charged with trafficking heroin, distributing heroin and possessing a vehicle for drug trafficking, FHP said. 

drugs-1.jpg

Courtesy of the Florida Highway Patrol


 