Two alleged gang members indicted in shooting that injured 8-year-old boy in Suffolk County

Two alleged gang members have been indicted on charges related to a shooting that injured a sleeping 8-year-old boy in Suffolk County last year.

According to authorities, 19-year-old Ersen Kumas of Middle Island had been shot at by a rival gang earlier that day due to his affiliation with the Gorilla Stone Bloods.

Although he escaped unharmed, police say that later that evening, Kumas and his alleged accomplice, 22-year-old Anthony Pena of Coram, and an unidentified third party, drove around the Medford area with multiple illegal weapons, looking for rival gang members to retaliate against.

At around 1:26 a.m., police say Kumas, Pena, and the third suspect traveled to a home on Cedar Avenue, using three different guns to fire multiple shots into the home.

One of the bullets struck an 8-year-old boy who was sleeping in the back. The boy suffered a graze wound and was immediately taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment.

Pena is facing multiple charges, including second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree assault, and first-degree reckless endangerment, among others. He is due back in court on April 5.

Kumas has been charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree assault, and first-degree reckless endangerment as well. He is due back in court on May 6.

The identity of the third shooter, as well as others involved is still under investigation.

If you have any information, please contact the Suffolk County Police Department, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, or Crime Stoppers, at 1-800-220-TIPS (8477).