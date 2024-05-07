Twitch streamer Kai Cenat will not be prosecuted over 2023 Union Square riot: DA

Popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat will not be prosecuted for his role in a giveaway that turned into a riot in Union Square in 2023.

The Manhattan District Attorney's office said in a statement that they are declining to prosecute Cenat, along with Denzel Dennis and Muktar Din after they paid a combined total of over $57,000 in restitution, posted a public apology to social media and had no new arrests since the incident.

In August of 2023, Cenat had posted on his social media platforms about a video game console giveaway in Union Square.

The event drew large crowds to the area, and by 4 p.m., the crowd had become unruly, with footage from SkyFOX showing people running around the park, tearing down construction barriers, throwing objects, and setting off fire extinguishers.

Police made dozens of arrests, many of whom were juveniles.

In the aftermath of the riot, Cenat said he was "beyond disappointed" with anyone who behaved badly at the giveaway.

Cenat was facing three charges, including riot and causing public injury and damage. He had also been charged with two misdemeanor counts of inciting a riot and unlawful assembly.