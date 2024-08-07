Twitch streamer Kai Cenat says he's homeless in NYC, living in a U-Haul 'I've had a long f-- week'

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat says he's living in a U-Haul truck in New York City and that the Secret Service has been hounding him.

The 22-year-old Bronx native who has millions of followers across platforms, bringing in an estimated $3 million annually, says he's had a bad few days.

"This dude has so much money could live almost anywhere in NY." — @jumpatube4669 on Youtube

This comes just a year after he was charged with inciting a riot in Union Square last year.

The charges were dropped after he publicly apologized and paid a $57,000 in restitution fine.

"I just flexed the first penthouse..just to end up in a U-Haul." — Kai Cenat, Twitch streamer

He says it's his second week in the city, but he that hasn't found a place to stay.

In a stream posted on YouTube Tuesday, titled "I'm homeless in New York City," Cenat says "I'ts been having a long f** week," and that he's been from hotel to hotel.

In the 20-minute-long rant, Cenat is seen sitting in front of a makeshift bed---signaling that he'd been sleeping in the truck.

"Bro goin from traphouse to penthouse to uhaul to dungeon and now back to uhaul is CRAZY." — @harleydavis4329, YouTube

Cenat explains the home he's supposed to be moving into isn't ready yet and that he refuses to go back to his mom's house in the Bronx.

He says his notorious "Red Room" in the Bronx, where he typically films his streams, caved in and is now rat and roach infested.

"She's dealt with me her whole life," he explained referring to his mom.

"A lot is going on behind the scenes that I can't tell y'all." — Kai Cenat, Twitch streamer

The video has since garnered nearly a million views with comments asking about the streamer's whereabouts.

"Riches to rags," one user wrote.

"What's a bad day for a rich person?" another user wrote.

Kai Cenat allegedly being recruited by Kamala Harris

In a rage, Cenat explained that there were a lot of things going on that he could not publicly speak about.

Cenat claims that he's been approached by the Secret Service and a woman asking him to be a part of a political campaign.

TMZ reports that the streamer's services are being requested to help endorse Kamala Harris for President following Adin Ross's endorsement of Donald Trump.

"I got the Secret Service calling me." — Kai Cenat, Twitch streamer

"I got the Secret Service calling me," Cenat said.

The gamer didn't get into much detail but says that the woman is someone he hadn't spoken to in over a year.

"What the f-- is Kai Cenat gonna talk about with politics," he screamed.

He then went on to say that if he were to join the campaign, that he would" be 100% honest."

"I've never done anything like this its not my lane," Cenat explained.

It is unclear where exactly in the city his U-Haul truck is or how he's able to set up lights and cameras inside.

