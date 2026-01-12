12 people sickened by carbon monoxide exposure in Brooklyn, FDNY says

article

The Brief Eight people were taken to the hospital after carbon monoxide exposure in Brooklyn. FDNY found elevated carbon monoxide levels inside a building. Four additional people refused medical treatment.



What we know:

FDNY said crews responded to a report of an unconscious person around 11 p.m. at a location on West 6th Street between Avenue U and Avenue T.

Firefighters arriving on scene detected elevated levels of carbon monoxide and found multiple people experiencing symptoms.

FDNY said a total of 12 patients were evaluated.

How many were treated?

According to FDNY:

Eight people were transported to Nassau University Medical Center

Four people refused medical attention

Officials did not release information about the patients’ conditions.

Investigation into the exposure

Authorities have not released details about the source of the carbon monoxide exposure.