TV ads, comic books part of new push to encourage vaccination

Pope Francis recently filmed a global Public Service Announcement calling on Catholics and people of all faith's around the world to get vaccinated, saying it's an "act of love."

"Thanks to God's grace and to the work of many, we now have vaccines to protect us from Covid-19," he said. "They bring hope to end the pandemic, but only if they are available to all and if we collaborate with one another."

The Pontiff's words of wisdom -- just one part of the global campaign encouraging people over the last several months.

Anyone who has watched television in New York City recently has likely seen one of the PSA's from the NYC Health department urging people to get the jab.

Now, there's something new.

A partnership between SOMOS Community Care and Marvel Entertainment is creating a new comic book that health officials hope will inspire vaccine confidence for teens.

"We have to do a full-court press," said Dave Chokshi who is the commissioner of the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.

There is a lot of ground to make up nationwide. The New York Times found 93 million eligible adults in the U.S. are unvaccinated.

A new study from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found 45% of the currently unvaccinated have no plans to do it.

"We have to get beyond politics," said behavior change advertising expert Mark DiMassimo. He thinks politicians standing behind podiums and urging people to change their minds won't make a big enough difference from here on out.

Pfizer's recent FDA approval means the vaccine will now be marketed under the name 'Comirnaty' and DiMassimo says the commercial campaign that will follow will likely target the "personal values" of the unvaccinated.

"Because that's where people are really convinced, where they're really movable," DiMassimo said.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is encouraging fans -- but stopping short of requirements to enter the stadium in Texas.. where cases are surging.

However, that is not the case in Louisiana, where just 40% of the population is vaccinated. There, to watch the powerhouse LSU football team in person you have to get your shot.

A sign that when messaging and incentives aren't working stricter rules will be put in place.

"Sometimes you need to have penalties in order to get enough people on board," DiMassimo said.