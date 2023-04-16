A 17-year-old and an 18-year-old were killed in Alabama following a crash with a semi-truck after leaving prom.

According to FOX affiliate, WBRC in Birmingham, the crash happened around 1:50 am early Saturday morning on Skyland Boulevard in Tuscaloosa.

Police say the four teenage passengers in the Tesla car they were driving were pinned under the semi-truck.

The 17-year-old female driver and the 18-year-old male passenger were both pronounced dead at the scene.

One passenger was taken to UAB Hospital with serious injuries, while another was taken to a local hospital where they are listed in good condition.

Tuscaloosa Police’s Traffic Homicide Unit continues to investigate the cause of the crash.