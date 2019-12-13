Tunnel2Towers to pay fallen JC detective's mortgage

article

The Tunnel2Towers organization, formed after Sept. 11 to support police officers killed in the line of duty, said Friday it would pay off the mortgage of Jersey City Detective Joseph Seals, who left behind a wife and five children.

The family lives in North Arlington.

Jersey City Director of Public Safety James Shea called Seals “the ultimate detective or officer we would point to to tell young officers, 'This is how you should behave.'"

Seals was gunned down in a cemetery on December 10 by two suspects who then engaged police in an hours-long gunbattle outside a kosher market in the Greenville section of the city, according to cops.

Shea said Friday that he doubted Seals would have been ambushed by the pair.

Seals, 40, worked out of the department's South District as part of the Cease Fire Unit, which is tasked with getting illegal guns off the street.

Authorities haven't disclosed why Seals was in the cemetery or details of the confrontation that led to his death.

A funeral mass will be held Tuesday in Jersey City.