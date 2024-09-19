Tunnel to Towers: NYPD widow runs to keep husband's legacy alive

As challenging as running is, it gets a little easier for Lisa Tuozzolo when she reminds herself why she’s doing it.

"I run because no one should ever have a hole in their heart," she said.

Tuozzolo runs in memory of her husband, NYPD Sgt. Paul Tuozzolo, who died in the line of duty in 2016.

"I have a job to do," she said. "I’m raising two well-rounded young men the way Paul would’ve done."

Her sons, Joseph and Austin, are now in 6th and 7th grade and, while they have their mom, they also have the entire NYPD in their corner as well as the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which paid off their mortgage.

It’s a full circle moment for Tuozzolo, who has been an ambassador for the same organization that helped her. She’s planning to participate in the 5K Run and Walk later this month.

"Tunnel to Towers teaches to let us do good - - that should be everyone's message every single day, and it's what I teach the boys," Tuozzolo said.

Behind her bright smile she still feels the pain from the last day as a family of four.

"I will always love him and miss him and always grieve him," Tuozzolo said.

Tuozzolo has made it her mission to help other widows heal, most recently, Stephanie Diller who, left raising her son Ryan alone. Her husband detective Jonathan Diller was shot and killed during a traffic stop in queens.

"The greatest gift I can pass onto Stephanie is my boys developing a relationship with Ryan the same way older line of duty children have passed on their friendship and love and teaching to my boys," Tuozzolo said.