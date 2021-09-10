Tubi launches sci-fi-centric DUST channel with Gunpowder & Sky

article

Sci-fi fans: Set your coordinates for your couch and prepare to binge your way through the final frontier.

On Sept. 10, Tubi announced the launch of the DUST channel, a robust library of feature-length and short film originals that all belong to the diverse, imaginative genre known as science fiction. 30 intriguing titles from DUST, a sci-fi label from fast-growing entertainment company Gunpowder & Sky, are now available to stream through FOX Entertainment’s free streaming service.

These inventive stories boast casts of new faces, up-and-coming talent and more than a handful of bona-fide superstars. Viewers can expect appearances from Daniel Kaluuya, Meghan Markle (now Meghan, Duchess of Sussex), Anton Yelchin, Karan Soni, Thomas Middleditch and Dave Franco, to name a few.

Among the titles on offer are the following highlights:

The full list of titles can be found below. The launch of DUST is merely the latest in a string of exciting moves from the streamer, coming on the heels of the premiere of seven films from the wildly popular anime franchise "Anpanman", the announcement of the original movie event "Corrective Measures," starring Bruce Willis, and the release of the Jon Lovitz-starring comedy "Tales of a Fifth Grade Robin Hood."

The below titles are now available as part of the new DUST channel on Tubi:

14 Minutes From Earth

ALT

Automata

Corrections

Dr. Megavolt: From Geek to Superhero

Glimpse

Other Space

The Reconstruction of William Zero

Sky Line

The Space Invaders: In Search of Lost Time

The Time Agent

Adventures

Bad Tech

Double Trouble

Heroes

Human Plus

Invasions

Mystery

SpacetimeThe Universe

Thrills

Laugh to Hide Your Fear

Creepy Creatures

Cultish Covens

Famous & Haunted

Good Guy Vampires

Run From Tomorrow

Screaming Sci-Fi

Teenage Turmoil

Zombies!

About Tubi: Tubi has more than 35,000 movies and television series from over 250 content partners, including every major studio, in addition to the largest offering of free live local and national news channels in streaming. The platform gives fans of entertainment, news and sports an easy way to discover new content that is available completely free.

Tubi is available on Android and iOS mobile devices, Amazon Echo Show, Google Nest Hub Max, Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox Contour, and on OTT devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Vizio TVs, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, and soon on Hisense TVs globally. Consumers can also watch Tubi content on the web at http://www.tubi.tv/ .

Tubi is owned by the FOX Corporation.

Advertisement