TSA wait times at JFK, LGA, EWR improve Tuesday amid staffing concerns

The Brief TSA wait times at Newark, JFK and LaGuardia improved Tuesday, with Newark reporting delays as short as 10 to 20 minutes after workers received pay. Staffing shortages remain a concern, with more than 500 TSA workers quitting nationwide and high callout rates reported during the shutdown. Officials are urging travelers to arrive early as wait times still vary by terminal and could worsen without a long-term funding solution.



Travelers passing through the New York City area’s busiest airports are seeing shorter security lines for now as TSA workers begin receiving pay following weeks of disruption tied to a partial government shutdown.

SKIP TO: TSA WAIT TIMES

What we know:

As of Tuesday, wait times at Newark Liberty International Airport have dropped significantly, with most passengers reporting delays between 10 and 20 minutes, according to airport officials and travelers.

The improvement comes after Transportation Security Administration workers received their first paychecks Monday. However, those payments do not cover the full duration of the shutdown, and uncertainty over future pay remains.

More than 500 TSA workers resign

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 28: An ICE agent waves at travelers to proceed while operating a TSA checkpoint at LaGuardia Airport, on March 28, 2026 in New York, New York. TSA agents have worked without pay for over a month during a partial government Expand

The backstory:

More than 500 TSA workers have resigned nationwide since the shutdown began in mid-February, contributing to staffing shortages. Some airports across the country have reported callout rates as high as 40%, straining operations during a busy travel season.

Despite those challenges, conditions at Newark appeared relatively stable Tuesday.

Others are still planning for delays, arriving hours ahead of their flights.

New York airports: LGA, JFK

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 25: People wait in long security lines at LaGuardia Airport on March 25, 2026 in the Queens borough of New York City. Travel disruptions continue as hundreds of TSA agents have quit or are working without pay during a partial gov Expand

At John F. Kennedy International Airport and LaGuardia Airport, wait times Tuesday morning varied widely by terminal. Some checkpoints experienced longer lines, underscoring ongoing staffing inconsistencies.

Officials are urging passengers at all three major airports—Newark, JFK and LaGuardia—to arrive early and monitor wait times ahead of departure.

Are TSA workers getting paid?

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - MARCH 30: TSA workers assist travelers through security at BWI Airport on March 30, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. Airports around the country started recovering from long lines as TSA Agents begin to receive their first paychecks Expand

What's next:

The broader funding dispute in Washington remains unresolved. Lawmakers have yet to pass a bill to fund the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees TSA. Congress is currently on a two-week recess, with only brief sessions scheduled this week.

The White House is calling on lawmakers to return to Washington and reach a deal, warning that continued uncertainty could again impact airport operations.

For now, travelers are seeing relief at security checkpoints—but with spring travel ramping up and no long-term funding solution in place, officials say conditions could change quickly.

LaGuardia Airport (New York)

Updated March 31 at 7 a.m. ET

John F. Kennedy International Airport (New York)

Updated March 31 at 7 a.m. ET

Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark, New Jersey)

Updated March 31 at 7 a.m. ET

Check the status of each airport below:

LaGuardia Airport status

More information from FlightAware can be found here

Newark Airport status

More information from FlightAware can be found here

JFK Airport status

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Officials warn delays could increase if the shutdown continues and staffing levels are affected. Travelers are advised to arrive early and check for updates before heading to the airport.