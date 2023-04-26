TSA officers find gun in carry-on bag at LaGuardia Airport

article

"People carrying guns to our checkpoints represent a serious security and safety concern."

-TSA Federal Director Robert Duffy

TSA officers found a "forgotten" handgun in a man’s carry-on bag at LaGuardia Airport on Tuesday.

Agents say the Brooklyn man's gun contained more than 100 bullets.

He told security that he took the bag to a shooting range and "forgot" he had his gun in the bag.

Police were then notified about the gun, the weapon was confiscated, and the man was arrested on a weapons charge.

The man will also face a federal financial penalty as high as $15,000 for bringing the weapon to security.

"The fact that the majority of people tell us that they forgot that they had their loaded gun with them is equally disconcerting. If you own a firearm, you need to know where it is at all times. That’s part of being a responsible gun owner,"said Duffy.

This has been the second time this year that a handgun has been detected at security.