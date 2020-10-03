Trump’s Bedminster fundraiser questioned after COVID diagnosis

On Thursday, President Donald Trump visited his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey to speak at a fundraising event and now, questions are being asked as to whether or not he was already infected with coronavirus during his visit.

Many of the questions come after Dr. Sean Conley, the White House Physician said Saturday afternoon that it was “just 72 hours into the diagnosis,” meaning President Trump would have been diagnosed Wednesday, before the fundraiser.

When pressed by the media, Dr. Conley later said the PResident was diagnosed on Thursday, after the event.

With 100 supporters in attendance, critics are asking if President Trump was putting the lives of others at risk by attending.

“At the event itself, there was social distancing practices implemented, I was at least 30-40 feet away from the President, as were many people, masks were in place, ample hand sanitizer and all precautionary measures were taken,” said Republican candidate for Senate in New Jersey Rik Mehta.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced Friday that contact tracing efforts are now underway.

So far there is no word on if anyone else at the event has tested positive for COVID-19.