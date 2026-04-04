Trump warns ‘all hell will reign down’ on Iran as 48-hour Hormuz deadline nears

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The Brief President Trump warned Iran that "all hell will reign down" within 48 hours. The warning is tied to demands to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Tensions continue to escalate as the conflict enters its sixth week.



President Donald Trump issued a new warning to Iran as tensions continue to rise in the ongoing conflict.

What we know:

Trump posted the warning on social media, saying Iran has just 48 hours before "all Hell will reign down on them."

The message referenced a previous deadline he gave Iran to make a deal or reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route.

The strait is a critical waterway through which roughly a fifth of the world’s oil supply passes, making it a major focus of the conflict.

What Trump said

"Time is running out - 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them," Trump wrote.

The president also said, "Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT."

TEHRAN, IRAN - APRIL 1: Members of security forces watch over the crowd during a funeral procession held for IRGC Navy Chief Alireza Tangsiri, alongside other senior naval commanders and their families who were killed in US-Israeli strikes in late Ma Expand

Big picture view:

The warning comes as fighting between the U.S., Iran and regional forces continues to intensify.

Recent developments include the downing of U.S. military aircraft and ongoing missile strikes in the region.

The conflict has disrupted global energy markets and raised concerns about a broader escalation.

What's next:

It remains unclear how Iran will respond to the latest ultimatum.

The next 48 hours could be critical in determining whether the conflict escalates further or moves toward a potential agreement.